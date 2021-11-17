MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn12 Strategies from 12 Experts in 12 Days @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SpiceJet share price declines 2% on settlement agreement with Boeing

On November 12, the company reported a loss of Rs 561.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22)

Moneycontrol News
November 17, 2021 / 10:48 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SpiceJet share price declined more than 2 percent intraday to Rs 76.20 on November 17 after the domestic airline announced that it had reached a settlement agreement with aircraft manufacturer Boeing.

In a filing with the BSE, SpiceJet said it had entered into a settlement agreement, wherein “Boeing has agreed to provide certain accommodations and settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of 737 MAX aircraft and its return to service”.

This paves the way for the "induction of efficient and younger MAX aircraft” into SpiceJet’s fleet, and “ensures the resumption of new aircraft deliveries from our order of 155 MAX aircraft", it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

India's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation on August 26 lifted the ban on 737 Max planes' commercial flight operations after almost two-and-half years.

Close

Related stories

DGCA had on March 13, 2019, grounded all 737 Max planes three days after an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crashed near Addis Ababa that killed 157 people, including four Indians.

On November 12, the airline reported a loss of Rs 561.7 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 (Q2FY22).

The company had posted a loss of Rs 112.5 crore in the year-ago period. In the previous quarter (June 2021), the loss stood at Rs 729 crore.

Revenue from operations came in at Rs 1,301.7 crore, up 28 percent against Rs 1,016.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total revenue from operations came in at Rs 1342.5 crore, up 27.2 percent against Rs 1,055 crore logged in the September 2020 quarter.

At 10.20 am, SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 76.95, down Rs 1.15, or 1.47 percent.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #SpiceJet #top buzzing stocks
first published: Nov 17, 2021 10:44 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

Simply Save | NFO rush: How should investors handle the deluge of new funds being launched by mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.