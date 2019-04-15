SpiceJet gains 7% on launching new international direct flights

Shares of SpiceJet rose 7 percent in the early trade on Monday after company is launching new direct flights to international destinations.

The company will connect Mumbai to a host of international destinations with direct non-stop flights to Hong Kong, Jeddah, Dubai, Colombo, Dhaka, Riyadh, Bangkok and Kathmandu. The new international flights will commence from May-end, as per BSE filing.

The company already connects Mumbai with a non-stop flight to Dubai and recently announced a new daily direct flight to Bangkok. The airline aims to enhance its operations between Mumbai and Dubai with two additional frequencies.

The airline will be deploying its Boeing 737 NG aircraft on the new routes.

Last week company had announced six new domestic flights connecting Mumbai with Kolkata, Chennai and Varanasi. While SpiceJet’s international flight to Bangkok will start from May 17, 2019, the domestic flights are effective April 18, 2019.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to connect a large number of popular international destinations from Mumbai, a city that has always been a key and integral part of our network. SpiceJet will be the only Indian budget carrier operating on a majority of routes that we have announced today thus providing leisure and business travellers with more options to choose from."

At 09:27 hrs SpiceJet was quoting at Rs 117, up Rs 7.10, or 6.46 percent on the BSE.