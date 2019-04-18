App
Stocks
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 09:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SpiceJet and Indigo rally after Jet Airways suspends operations

At 0945 hrs, SpiceJet was quoting Rs 146.60, up 10.47 percent, while InterGlobe Aviation was quoting Rs 1631.30, up 3.04 percent on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Shares of SpiceJet and InterGlobe Aviation rallied intraday on April 18 as Jet Airways' suspended its operations after banks rejected the debt-laden carrier's request for emergency funding.

SpiceJet in its BSE filing said that the budget carrier is adding five

90-seater Q400 aircraft to counter the reduction of aviation capacity left by Jet Airways.

Last week, SpiceJet had also announced the induction of 16 Boeing 737-800 NG aircraft on dry lease.

"SpiceJet will induct five more Q400s in addition to the 16 B737s we announced last week. The sudden reduction of aviation capacity should in no way hamper air connectivity to the smaller towns and cities of India and as the country’s largest regional operator, SpiceJet will make all possible efforts in this direction," said Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet in an exchange disclosure.



Jet Airways collapsed nearly 28 percent, as it was quoting at Rs 174.90, down 27.68 percent at 0949 hours on the BSE.
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 09:58 am

tags #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #markets #stocks

