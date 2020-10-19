172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|spencer-retail-share-price-jumps-over-6-after-radhakishan-damani-raises-stake-5980611.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Upcoming Webinar: Analyse the security landscape of digital payments at 11 am on October 20. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Spencer Retail share price jumps over 6% after Radhakishan Damani raises stake

The share price added 18 percent in the last one year.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Spencer Retail share price jumped over 6 percent in early trade on October 19 after ace investor Radhakishan Damani raised his stake in the company.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2020, Radhakishan S Damani increased his stake to 2.20 percent from 2.09 percent in the quarter ended June 2020.

He bought additional 3,25,000 share in the company in the July-September quarter from 16,61,324 shares in June 2020.

Close

At 09:32 hrs, Spencer Retail Limited was quoting at Rs 76.90, up Rs 3.90, or 5.34 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 110.76 and 52-week low Rs 51.92 on 27 February 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.57 percent below its 52-week high and 48.11 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price added 18 percent in the last one year.

spencer
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 10:02 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Spencer Retail

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.