Spencer Retail share price jumps over 6% after Radhakishan Damani raises stake

Spencer Retail share price jumped over 6 percent in early trade on October 19 after ace investor Radhakishan Damani raised his stake in the company.

As per the BSE shareholding pattern for the quarter ended September 2020, Radhakishan S Damani increased his stake to 2.20 percent from 2.09 percent in the quarter ended June 2020.

He bought additional 3,25,000 share in the company in the July-September quarter from 16,61,324 shares in June 2020.

At 09:32 hrs, Spencer Retail Limited was quoting at Rs 76.90, up Rs 3.90, or 5.34 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 110.76 and 52-week low Rs 51.92 on 27 February 2020 and 13 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 30.57 percent below its 52-week high and 48.11 percent above its 52-week low.

The share price added 18 percent in the last one year.