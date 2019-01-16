App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 09:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Speciality Restaurants locked at 20% upper circuit on robust Q3 numbers

Revenue rose 24 percent to Rs 98.45 crore versus Rs 79.30 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Speciality Restaurants locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday post the company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended December 2018.

There were pending buy orders of 185,180 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's Q3 net profit jumped to Rs 8.44 crore versus Rs 0.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 24 percent to Rs 98.45 crore versus Rs 79.30 crore.

At 09:18 hrs Speciality Restaurants was quoting at Rs 98.40, up Rs 16.40 on the BSE.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 09:25 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.