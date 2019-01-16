Speciality Restaurants locked at 20% upper circuit on robust Q3 numbers

Share price of Speciality Restaurants locked at 20 percent upper circuit on Wednesday post the company reported robust numbers in the quarter ended December 2018.

There were pending buy orders of 185,180 shares, with no sellers available.

The company's Q3 net profit jumped to Rs 8.44 crore versus Rs 0.67 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 24 percent to Rs 98.45 crore versus Rs 79.30 crore.

At 09:18 hrs Speciality Restaurants was quoting at Rs 98.40, up Rs 16.40 on the BSE.