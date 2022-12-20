HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Speciality Restaurants: Can this restaurant stock continue to deliver profitable growth?

Bharat Gianani   •

With H2 being seasonally strong (owing to festivities and higher propensity to consume outside food) as well as recent softening of input prices, the financial performance would only improve.

(Image: Shutterstock)
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Focus on sustaining margins Dine-in business back in action Delivery business maintaining momentum Strong September 2022 quarter results Speciality Restaurants (SRL; CMP: Rs 227; Market cap: Rs 1,066 crore) has put up strong earnings performance since the COVID-19 pandemic started waning from the beginning of this fiscal. In H1FY23, SRL revenues crossed the pre-COVID levels despite having a lesser number of dine-in restaurants (SRL had 83 restaurants, as of September 2022, against 109 in March 2020). Higher sales per restaurant and a ramp-up of the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers