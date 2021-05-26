MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

SPARC share price rises nearly 5% as MD Dilip Shanghvi resigns

Dilip Shanghvi will continue to be associated with the board in his capacity as a non-executive director and chairman of the company.

Moneycontrol News
May 26, 2021 / 10:46 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) share price added nearly 5 percent intraday on May 26. The company's managing director (MD) Dilip Shanghvi has resigned with immediate effect.

"Dilip Shanghvi expressed his desire to step down and tendered his resignation as the managing director of the company with immediate effect, which was accepted by the board as recommended by the nomination & remuneration committee," company said in a release.

Dilip Shanghvi will continue to be associated with the board in his capacity as a non-executive director and chairman of the company, it added.

The board has appointed Anil Raghavan, as a chief executive officer (CEO) and whole time key managerial personnel of the company with immediate effect, for a term of five years i.e upto May 24, 2026, subject to approval of members in a general meeting of the company.

At 09:43 hrs Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company was quoting at Rs 235.55, up Rs 6.75, or 2.95 percent on the BSE.

Close

Related stories

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 248 and a 52-week low of Rs 126.00 on 12 May, 2021 and 27 May, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 5.02 percent below its 52-week high and 86.94 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company
first published: May 26, 2021 10:38 am

Must Listen

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

Simply Save podcast | How much should you invest in cryptocurrencies?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.