you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SPARC share price gains nearly 12% on licensing deal with China Medical System

As per the agreement, SPARC is eligible to receive upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on net sales of the products in territories

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) rose nearly 12 percent intraday on November 6 after the company entered into a licensing deal with China Medical System Holding (CMS).

The company announced grant of exclusive licenses to a subsidiary of CMS to develop and commercialise multiple products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, the company said in a release.

The initial term of the agreement shall be 20 years from the date of first commercial sale of each product in the territory and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone as this is the first licensing deal by SPARC for China, which is the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world and holds significant commercial opportunity for SPARC," said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

As per the agreement, SPARC is eligible to receive upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on net sales of products in territories.

At 10:24 hours, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company was quoting Rs 154, up Rs 11.40, or 7.99 percent, on the BSE.

First Published on Nov 6, 2019 10:44 am

