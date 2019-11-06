SPARC share price gains nearly 12% on licensing deal with China Medical System

Shares of Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) rose nearly 12 percent intraday on November 6 after the company entered into a licensing deal with China Medical System Holding (CMS).

The company announced grant of exclusive licenses to a subsidiary of CMS to develop and commercialise multiple products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, the company said in a release.

The initial term of the agreement shall be 20 years from the date of first commercial sale of each product in the territory and may be further extended as per mutual agreement between the parties.

“This collaboration is a significant milestone as this is the first licensing deal by SPARC for China, which is the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world and holds significant commercial opportunity for SPARC," said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

As per the agreement, SPARC is eligible to receive upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty on net sales of products in territories.