App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

SPARC gains over 5% on complaint withdrawal

The company will also inform the USFDA of the dismissal of the complaint to vacate the 30-month stay.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) share price added 5.6 percent intraday on December 9 on the withdrawal of complaint filed against the company.

Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against SPARC regarding SPARC’s New Drug Application for PICS (Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension), as per the company release.

“We are very pleased that Abraxis Bioscience LLC has withdrawn its infringement claims paving the way for a successful launch as and when we receive necessary regulatory approvals,” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

Close

The company will also inform the USFDA of the dismissal of the complaint to vacate the 30-month stay.

related news

At 11:25 hrs, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company was quoting at Rs 160, up Rs 6.30, or 4.10 percent, on the BSE.

Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.