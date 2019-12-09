SPARC gains over 5% on complaint withdrawal

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) share price added 5.6 percent intraday on December 9 on the withdrawal of complaint filed against the company.

Abraxis Bioscience LLC has dismissed the patent infringement complaint filed against SPARC regarding SPARC’s New Drug Application for PICS (Paclitaxel Injection Concentrate for Suspension), as per the company release.

“We are very pleased that Abraxis Bioscience LLC has withdrawn its infringement claims paving the way for a successful launch as and when we receive necessary regulatory approvals,” said Anil Raghavan, CEO of SPARC.

The company will also inform the USFDA of the dismissal of the complaint to vacate the 30-month stay.