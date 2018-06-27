App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 12:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Jul Soybean traded on a positive note on Tuesday after reports that China may cut its import tariff on soybeans from India, South Korea, and Bangladesh.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Jul Soybean traded on a positive note on Tuesday after reports that China may cut its import tariff on soybeans from India, South Korea, and Bangladesh. Moreover, slow start to kharif sowing in the country also supported prices. The area under soybean in the country was at 212,400 ha as of last week, down 59% from a year ago, according to data released by the farm ministry. There is expectation improved demand from the oil mills due to higher crushing of soybean after government increase customs duty on crude as well as refine soy oil to 35% and 45% respectively.  However, prices have been under pressure on forecast of normal rains and lower meal exports data from both SEA and SOPA is weighing on prices this month. Bangladesh, one of the largest importers of soymeal from India, reduced the import duty to nil which may result into tough competition from South American countries.


Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways on expectation of higher sowing due to forecast of normal rains but expectation of improved domestic crushing demand on hike in import duty for soft oil may support prices Moreover, soybean meal import tax cut by China for India may keep prices higher.


For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

Read More
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 12:16 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.