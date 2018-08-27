App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 03:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Oct Soybean falls for the second consecutive week to touch 7 months low last week due to profit booking initiated by market participants due to forecast of beneficial rains in central India which will enhance soybean production.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Oct Soybean falls for the second consecutive week to touch 7 months low last week due to profit booking initiated by market participants due to forecast of beneficial rains in central India which will enhance soybean production. The area under soybean in the country increased by 6 % at 11.13 lakh ha as of last week compared to last year sowing, according to data released by the farm ministry. Earlier, government has increased the export incentives on soymeal to 10% of the free - on - board value from the current 7% till Mar 31. According to the latest report by the SOPA, India's soymeal exports rose 12% on year to 102,000 tn in July. Soymeal exports in August are expected to double on year to over 100,000 tn due to robust demand from European countries. There was strong demand from Bangladesh, France and Israel boosting export of the oilmeal.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways due to good rains and production prospects. However, higher crushing demand for soy meal exports may keep supporting prices in coming weeks.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.