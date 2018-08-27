Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Oct Soybean falls for the second consecutive week to touch 7 months low last week due to profit booking initiated by market participants due to forecast of beneficial rains in central India which will enhance soybean production. The area under soybean in the country increased by 6 % at 11.13 lakh ha as of last week compared to last year sowing, according to data released by the farm ministry. Earlier, government has increased the export incentives on soymeal to 10% of the free - on - board value from the current 7% till Mar 31. According to the latest report by the SOPA, India's soymeal exports rose 12% on year to 102,000 tn in July. Soymeal exports in August are expected to double on year to over 100,000 tn due to robust demand from European countries. There was strong demand from Bangladesh, France and Israel boosting export of the oilmeal.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways due to good rains and production prospects. However, higher crushing demand for soy meal exports may keep supporting prices in coming weeks.

