Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 11:26 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Oct Soybean closed lower for the second consecutive session due to profit booking as area under soybean has been higher.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Oct Soybean closed lower for the second consecutive session due to profit booking as area under soybean has been higher. The area under soybean in the country increased by 10.6 % at 10.9 lakh ha as of last week comp ared to last year sowing , according to data released by the farm ministry. Moreover, the arrivals have also declined by about 38% in July to 2.55 lakh tonnes compared to last year same month (4.11 lt). Government has increased the export incentives on soymeal to 10% of the free - on - board value from the current 7% till Mar 31. India's soymeal exports in July are expected to hit a six - month high of around 150,000 tn, supported by increase in demand from European countries. However, the central and western India is experiencing a dry spell during the last week of July which may affect standing soybean crop.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways on steady improvement in demand from the oil mills as government increase the incentives for soy meal exports. However, expectation of good acreage for soybean this season due to forecast of normal rains.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 7, 2018 11:26 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

