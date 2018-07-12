Soybean prices to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Jul Soybean closed lower for the third consecutive session this week on technical selling by market participants on hope of good sowing progress in coming weeks. Pace of s owing increase last week and now the deficit is only under 4% on year which was 48% in previous week. The area under soybean in the country was at 51.64 lakh ha as of last week, according to data released by the farm ministry.

Outlook

Are expected to trade sideways on expectation of higher sowing due to forecast of normal rains. However, there is steady improvement in demand from the oil mills after government increase customs duty on crude as well as refine soy oil to 35% and 45% respectively.

