you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 12:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to positive: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Aug Soybean closed higher on Thursday but still trading in a tight range as monsoon revival expected in this week.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Aug Soybean closed higher on Thursday but still trading in a tight range as monsoon revival expected in this week. As per farm ministry, acreage under soybean is 79.82 lakh ha so far, down about 10 lakh ha from last year acreage of 89.71 lakh ha. This season so far, area in MP and Maharashtra, where reportedly lower by 8% and 6.7% respectively but expected to improve in next few weeks. Edible oil imports expected to be on higher side in coming months due to lower tariffs. Government hike minimum support price by 9% or 311 rupees to 3,710 per 100 kg for 2019/20 which also helps to increase acreage this year. As per SOPA, press release, the arrivals of soybean improved during June to 4.5 lt compared to Apr and May. Overall, arrivals this season is 89.25 lt compared to 75 lt last year. Soy meal exports provisionally down by 82.5% in June to 18,185 tonnes compared to last year. Similarly, exports for 1st quarter (Apr-Jun) are down by about 55% to 1.12 lt compared to 2.5 lt last year. In the 3rd advance estimates, government increased production forecast of soybean to 137.43 lt (Vs 109.33). USDA kept soybean output forecast unchanged at 109 lt in 2019/20 but down 5.2% y/y.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to positive due to lack of rains in MP which may affect productivity. There were reports of increasing import duty for edible oil will support oilseed prices. However, declining meal exports may put extra pressure on Oilseeds as the sowing season progressing.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 12:33 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

