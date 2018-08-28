Soybean prices to trade sideways to lower today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Oct Soybean falls 2% to trade at 7 months’ low due to profit booking initiated by market participants due to forecast of beneficial rains in central India which will enhance soybean production. The area under soybean in the country up 6% at 11.13 lakh ha as of last week compared to last year sowing, according to data released by the farm ministry. Earlier, government has increased the export incentives on soymeal to 10% of the free - on - board value from the current 7% till Mar 31.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower due to good rains and higher production prospects. However, higher crushing demand for soy meal exports may support prices in coming weeks.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.