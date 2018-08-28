App
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to lower today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expected to trade sideways to lower due to good rains and higher production prospects. However, higher crushing demand for soy meal exports may support prices in coming weeks.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX  Oct Soybean falls  2% to  trade at 7 months’ low  due to  profit  booking initiated by market participants due to  forecast of  beneficial rains in central India which will enhance soybean  production.  The area under soybean in the country up 6% at 11.13 lakh ha as of last week compared to last year sowing, according to data released by the farm ministry. Earlier, government has increased the export incentives on soymeal to 10% of the free - on - board value from the current 7% till Mar 31.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to lower due to good rains and higher production prospects. However, higher crushing demand for soy meal exports may support prices in coming weeks.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 28, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

