Last Updated : Aug 09, 2018 11:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expected to trade sideways to higher on steady improvement in demand from the oil mills as government increase the incentives for soy meal exports.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


closed lower on  Wednesday mainly due to  fresh selling by the market participants on hopes of good rains in  the central India after a brief dry spell. The prices are still under pressure as area under soybean has been higher. The area under soybean in the country increased by 10.6 % at 10.9 lakh ha as of  last week compared to last year sowing , according to data  released by the farm ministry.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher on steady improvement in demand from the oil mills as government increase the incentives for soy meal exports. However, expectation of good area this season due to forecast of normal rains.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 9, 2018 11:32 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

