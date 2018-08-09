Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

closed lower on Wednesday mainly due to fresh selling by the market participants on hopes of good rains in the central India after a brief dry spell. The prices are still under pressure as area under soybean has been higher. The area under soybean in the country increased by 10.6 % at 10.9 lakh ha as of last week compared to last year sowing , according to data released by the farm ministry.

Outlook

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher on steady improvement in demand from the oil mills as government increase the incentives for soy meal exports. However, expectation of good area this season due to forecast of normal rains.

