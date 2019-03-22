App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 11:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Apr Soybean surged for third consecutive session on Wednesday supported by short covering from market participants.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Apr Soybean surged for third consecutive session on Wednesday supported by short covering from market participants. Sufficient supplies and slow meal demand is bearish for soybean but improving demand for crushing and meal exports supporting prices. In its latest press release by SOPA, soybean arrivals for the Oct-Feb period in the current crop year pegged at 73 lakh tonnes (lt), up by 24.9% on year. As per SEA, soy meal exports in February provisionally reported at 69,428 tonnes, down 6% on year compared to 73,800 tonnes. Moreover, January exports are revised lower to 86,300 tonnes from over 2.1 lt reported in the last month release. In the second advance estimates for 2018-19, govt pegged 2018-19 production at 136.9 lt, up 24.7% on year. However, SOPA expects availably of soybean for crushing, direct use and exports in 2018/19 to be about 102 lt as against 86 lt last year.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to higher as El Nino gain strength, which may affect monsoon. However, higher availability may further pressurize prices at higher levels.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 11:28 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Trump Accepts Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

Toyota and Suzuki to Produce Electric Vehicles and Compact Cars

Xiaomi Reportedly Working on Two Android One Phones With In-Display Fi ...

Marvel Releases Avengers Endgame Official Synopsis and New TV Spot Hon ...

'Want Modi, But Need Chaudhary': Divided After Riots, Muzaffarnagar Ja ...

IPL 2019 | Pakistan Bans Broadcast of IPL

Pawar, Mayawati Not Contesting Lok Sabha Polls an Indication of NDA Wi ...

Aamir Khan Transforms Into an Old Man Beyond Recognition; See Video

In Pics | Chennai Super Kings Train Ahead of IPL Season Opener Against ...

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex pare gains to turn red, Nifty tests 11,5 ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Kansai Nerolac shares slip after CLSA downgrades to 'sell'

Vodafone Idea rights issue should drive healthy growth, say analysts

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Facebook employees had access to 600mn passwords stored in plain text, ...

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World movie review — Most kid-f ...

India one of world's fastest growing large economies, more reforms nee ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

Lok Sabha polls: From dusty campaign trails to sleek social media, pol ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Inshallah VS Sooryavanshi: Salman Khan to clash with Akshay Kumar at t ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...

Happy Holi 2019: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have a b ...

Indian Premier League 2019: Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav and others l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.