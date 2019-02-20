App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 11:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Mar Soybean futures edged higher on fresh buying and tracking firm demand in spot market.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Mar Soybean futures edged higher on fresh buying and tracking firm demand in spot market. It slipped to 4-week low last week on higher production forecasts but now trend look positive. As per latest press release by SOPA, India’s soybean output is likely to rise by38% to114.8 lakh tonnes this year due to increase in average yield across the country. Demand for Indian soymeal is growing from Europe and West Asia while Iran is emerging as one of the largest buyers. Soymeal exports up by 98% y/yin January to 210,166tonne, as per SEA press release. Overall, Soymeal exports are higher by 16% at 10.66 lakh tonnes for the Apr-Jan period compared to last year. Soymeal exports from India are expected to rise 25% on year to around 15 lakh tn in 2018-19 (Apr-Mar).CBOT Soybean closed lower on Tuesday, as traders awaited a new round of U.S.-China trade talks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expected to release its forecasts for U.S. 2019 corn, soybean and wheat plantings this week at its annual Outlook Forum.US acreage estimates from Informa trimmed by 160,000 acres to 86.044 million. NOPA report indicated a record January crush by its members at 171.63 mbu down than December but 5.22% larger than a year ago Brazil’s SAFRAS soybean production estimate trimmed by 0.3 mt to 115.4 mt on Friday.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to higher due to improving physical demand on reports of lower soy oil imports.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 11:34 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.