you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Feb Soybean futures fell about 1.63% on Wednesday mainly on fresh selling initiated by the market participants after it crossed previous year highs.

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Feb Soybean futures fell about 1.63% on Wednesday mainly on fresh selling initiated by the market participants after it crossed previous year highs. Recently prices are supported by improving physical demand tracking higher exports of soybean meal. Prices have moved more than 1 3% higher in Jan. Moreover, end of Bhavantar scheme of MP and soybeans holdings by the bulk traders also support prices. As per SEA press release soymeal exports up by 42% on year in December to 240,530 tonnes. Moreover, meal exports are higher by 6% at 99 4,303 tonnes for the Apr - Dec period compared to last year. USDA pegs soymeal production up 2.2% on month and 22% on year at 75 lakh tonnes in 2018/19 due to increase in crushing by 22% this season.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to higher due to improve demand for crushing. Moreover, higher maize price is also supporting soybean prices as both used as animal feed.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jan 24, 2019 12:22 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

