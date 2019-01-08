App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2019 11:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities,NCDEX Jan Soybean futures closed higher due to some short covering on Monday. Moreover, firm trend in international markets and improved physical demand from the oil mills also supported price rise.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Jan Soybean futures closed higher due to some short covering on Monday. Moreover, firm trend in international markets and improved physical demand from the oil mills also supported price rise. According to senior govt officials, China is likely to open its doors to soybean from India after allowing the import of non - basmati rice and raw sugar. As per SOPA officials, India's soymeal exports are expected to have declined 24% on month to around 2 lakh tons in December, primarily due to appreciation in the rupee against the dollar. USDA in its December update, showed no changes to the India output at 11 mt for 18/19 season, but up 32% on year. USDA pegs soymeal production up 2.2% on month and 22% on year at 75 lakh tonnes in 2018/19 due to increase in crushing by 22% this season.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to higher due to improve demand for crushing. Government procurement at MSP and improving physical demand for new season crop from oil mills may keep prices supportive in coming weeks


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 8, 2019 11:17 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.