Last Updated : Oct 05, 2018 04:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Oct Soybean jumps higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday on anticipation of improved physical demand for crushing by the oil mills due to week rupees.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Oct Soybean jumps higher for the second consecutive session on Thursday on anticipation of improved physical demand for crushing by the oil mills due to week rupees. Soybean prices ended 8.9% lower during the last quarter (Jul - Sep). Market is expecting bumper crop during next season. As per 1 st advance estimate 2018/19, soybean production is forecast about 22.5 % higher at 134 .6 lakh tonnes on year. The soybean area in the country up 6.3% at 112.6 lakh ha compared to last year. India's soy meal exports down 32% on year to 59,643 tn in August due to dull demand from major importers accord ing to the data released by SEA. For Apr - Aug, India's soymeal exports down by 4% on year at 3.72 lakh tonnes. However, there is anticipation of good physical demand for crushing due to expectations over rising exports to China. China has shown interest in buying soybean de - oiled cake produced in Maharashtra.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to higher on expectation of improving crushing demand from oil mills, anticipation of exports demand for soy meal exports and MSP procurement. However, bumper crop prospects due good rains in soybean growing areas states may keep prices near MSP levels.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 5, 2018 12:10 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

