App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to higher: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Oct Soybean edged higher on Thursday mainly on fresh buying initiated by the market participants on good meal exports.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Oct Soybean edged higher on Thursday mainly on fresh buying initiated by the market participants on good meal exports. Government has increased the e xport incentives on soymeal to 10% of the free - on - board value from the current 7% till Mar 31. According to the latest report by the Soybean Processors' Association of India, India's soymeal exports rose 12% on year to 102,000 tn in July. Soymeal exports i n August are expected to double on year to over 100,000 tn due to robust demand from European countries. There was strong demand from Bangladesh, France and Israel boosting export of the oilmeal. The area under soybean in the country increased by 9 % at 11.1 lakh ha as of last week compared to last year sowing, according to data released by the farm ministry.


Outlook


Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to higher due to higher crushing demand due to increase the incentives for soy meal exports. However, expectation of good area this season due to forecast of normal rains is keeping the prices
under pressure.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:59 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.