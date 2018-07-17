App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 05:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Aug Soybean closed lower by almost 5% last week on hope of good sowing progress in coming weeks.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Aug Soybean closed lower by almost 5% last week on hope of good sowing progress in coming weeks. Pace of sowing increase last week to 4% higher compared to last year from 4% deficit. The area under soybean in the country was at 76 lakh ha as of last week, according to data released by the farm ministry. As per latest report by SOPA, soymeal exports rose 22.5% on year to 136,000 tn. During Oct - Jun, the soymeal exports are estimated at 13.6 lakh tn, against 16.3 lakh tn in the year - ago period. The cabinet raised the minimum support price for soybean by 11.4% to Rs 3,399 per quintal but the futures have been higher than MSP.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on expectation of higher sowing due to forecast of normal rains. However, there is steady improvement in demand from the oil mills after government increase customs duty on crude as well as refine soy oil to 35% and 45% respectively.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 17, 2018 11:41 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

