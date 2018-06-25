Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Jul Soybean edged lower on Friday and closed lower for the week on mixed fundamentals of good acreage and improved demand from the oil mills due to higher crushing of soybean after government increase customs duty on crude as well as refine soy oil to 35% and 45% respectively. Prices have been under pressure on forecast of normal rains and lower meal exports data from both SEA and SOPA is weighing on prices this month.

Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on technical corrections on expectation of higher sowing due to forecast of normal rains but expectation of improved domestic crushing demand due to hike in import duty for soft oil may support prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.