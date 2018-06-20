App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Jul Soybean closed lower due to profit booking by the market participants on expectation of good sowing.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Jul Soybean closed lower due to profit booking by the market participants on expectation of good sowing. However,  there expectation good physical demand due to  anticipation of  higher domestic crushing of soybean after government increase  customs duty on crude as well as refine soy oil to 35% and 45%  respectively. Prices have been under pressure on forecast of normal rains and lower meal exports data from both SEA and SOPA is weighing on prices this month.  Soybean acreage till last week is 56 % higher than at 50,000 ha as compared to the last year acreage according to farm ministry report. Bangladesh, one of the largest importers of soymeal from India, reduced the import duty to nil which may result into tough competition for the country from South American peers in soymeal exports to Bangladesh.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on technical corrections  on expectation of higher sowing due to forecast of normal rains  but  expectation of  improved domestic crushing demand due to hike in import duty for soft oil may  support prices.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jun 20, 2018 11:56 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

