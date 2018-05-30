App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 30, 2018 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade sideways to down: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Jun Soybean fell for the 4 th successive session on Tuesday tracking higher arrivals in physical market weaken spot prices on anticipation of good sowing in coming kharif season.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Jun Soybean fell for the 4 th successive session on Tuesday tracking higher arrivals in physical market weaken spot prices on anticipation of good sowing in coming kharif season. The prices have been trading steady on expectation of better demand for crushing from oil mills as govt is planning to hike import duties of soft oil – soy oil, rapeoil and sunflower oil. However, there is no such announcement which leads the fall. The government is likely to raise the incentive under Merchandise Exports from India Scheme on soymeal to 10% of free - on - board value from the current 7%. Production forecast for soybean is pegged at 108 lakh tonnes (lt) compared to 90 lt last year due to normal monsoon forecast as per USDA monthly report.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade sideways to down on normal rains and expectation of improved sowing data. However, good crushing demand and diminishing arrivals of soybean in the physical market may keep prices supportive.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on May 30, 2018 11:47 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.