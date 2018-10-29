Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Soybean closed higher on week tracking good demand from the physical market on expectation of improving crushing demand form the oil mills. THERE IS expectation of good crushing demand in coming weeks. As per SOPA, soybean production in 2018/19 may highest in last 5 year at 114.8 lakh tonnes 37.8% higher than last year production. As per 1 st advance estimate 2018/19, soybean production is forecast about 22.5% higher at 134.6 lakh tonnes on year.

Outlook

Soybean futures expected to trade higher on expectation of improving physical demand for new season crop from oil mills. However, expectation of bumper crop prospects may limit the gains in prices.

