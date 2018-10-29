App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 29, 2018 11:52 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, expected to trade higher on expectation of improving physical demand for new season crop from oil mills. However, expectation of bumper crop prospects may limit the gains in prices.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Soybean closed higher on week tracking good demand from the physical market on expectation of improving crushing demand form the oil mills.  THERE IS expectation of good crushing demand in coming weeks.  As per SOPA, soybean production in 2018/19 may highest in last 5 year at 114.8 lakh tonnes 37.8% higher than last year production.  As per 1 st advance estimate 2018/19, soybean production is forecast about 22.5% higher at 134.6 lakh tonnes on year.

Outlook

Soybean futures expected to trade higher on expectation of improving physical demand for new season crop from oil mills. However, expectation of bumper crop prospects may limit the gains in prices.

For all commodities report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Oct 29, 2018 11:52 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Top MFs that beat volatility to return 20% in 2018, have you invested in any?

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.