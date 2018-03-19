App
Mar 19, 2018 01:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Apr Soybean closed lower for the week tracking weak spot prices and steady demand. It is trading in a range of 3700 - 3900 in last 4 weeks keeping prices well above its MSP.


Angel Commodities' report on soybean


NCDEX Apr Soybean closed lower for the week tracking weak spot prices and steady demand. It is trading in a range of 3700 - 3900 in last 4 weeks keeping prices well above its MSP. The arrivals in the physical market have been lower in first half of March at 1.2 lt compared to 1.7 lt last year for same period.  The news on soybean imports in India at record high and may cross 100,000 tonnes and shipping will be mainly from the African countries of Ethiopia and Benin with which India has concessional import duty agreements. India’s soybean imports have never previously approached 100,000 tonnes.  According to data released by SEA, Soymeal exports for Apr - Feb, oilmeal exports rose 38% on year at 11.2 lt due to firm demand from Vietnam and South Korea. Meanwhile, trade body, SOPA cuts soybean production by nearly 10 lt to 83.5 (lt) for 2017/18 crop.

Outlook
Soybean futures are expected to trade higher on improved demand from the oil mills and diminishing physical supplies have encourage imports in the country.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

