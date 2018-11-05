Soybean prices to trade higher today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Soybean jumped more than 3.3% last week due to good physical demand from the oil mills as arrivals are falling in physical market amid farmers are waiting to sell to government at MSP. In October, soybean closed 2.2% higher on expectation of improving crushing from the oil mills. Government plans to procure 44 lakh tonnes of oilseeds and pulses from farmers at MSPs in the ongoing kharif marketing season that started Oct 1. As per SOPA, soybean production in 2018/19 may highest in last 5 year at 114.8 lakh tonnes 37.8% higher than last year production. As per 1 st advance estimate 2018/19, soybean production is forecast about 22.5% higher at 134.6 lakh tonnes on year.

Outlook

Soybean futures expected to trade higher on expectation of government procurement and improving physical demand for new season crop from oil mills.

For all commodities report, click here