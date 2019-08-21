App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 12:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures fell 0.82% on Tuesday due to fresh selling initiated by market participants on beneficial rains across soybean producing belts of MP and Maharashtra.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


Soybean futures fell 0.82% on Tuesday due to fresh selling initiated by market participants on beneficial rains across soybean producing belts of MP and Maharashtra. As per farm ministry, acreage under soybean is 111.5 lakh ha so far, up from last year acreage of 111 lakh ha. Area in MP improved so as in Maharashtra. Earlier, it was trading under pressure as monsoon revival, good supplies and lower demand for soymeal exports but increase suddenly on jump in edible oil prices. Government increase MSP price by 9% or 311 rupees to 3,710 per 100 kg for 2019/20 which also helps to increase acreage this year. As per SOPA, the arrivals of soybean this season is 94.25 lt compared to 80 lt last year.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways due to sufficient stocks with the millers and traders. Moreover, declining meal exports and may put extra pressure on Oilseeds. However, above normal rains may affect output for next season to support prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
Read More
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 12:05 pm

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.