Soybean prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

Soybean futures fell 0.82% on Tuesday due to fresh selling initiated by market participants on beneficial rains across soybean producing belts of MP and Maharashtra. As per farm ministry, acreage under soybean is 111.5 lakh ha so far, up from last year acreage of 111 lakh ha. Area in MP improved so as in Maharashtra. Earlier, it was trading under pressure as monsoon revival, good supplies and lower demand for soymeal exports but increase suddenly on jump in edible oil prices. Government increase MSP price by 9% or 311 rupees to 3,710 per 100 kg for 2019/20 which also helps to increase acreage this year. As per SOPA, the arrivals of soybean this season is 94.25 lt compared to 80 lt last year.

Outlook

Soybean futures expected to trade sideways due to sufficient stocks with the millers and traders. Moreover, declining meal exports and may put extra pressure on Oilseeds. However, above normal rains may affect output for next season to support prices.

