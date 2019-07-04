Soybean prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Jul Soybean gain more than 0.5% on Wednesday late in the trading session due to hike in minimum support price by 9% or 311 rupees to 3,710 per 100 kg for 2019/20 by government. As per farm ministry, acreage under soybean is 2.75 lakh ha so far, down about 67% from last year acreage of 8.56 lakh ha. The prices were under pressure earlier due to expectation of bumper sowing area. Moreover, slow down in soymeal exports also weigh on prices. As per SEA, country export only export 40,000 tonnes of soy meal in May down 41.4% y/y. Moreover, for Apr-May period, India shipped out about 58,470 tonnes of soybean meal down 59% compared to last year. Soybean arrivals for the Oct-May period pegged at 84.75 lt, up by 19.4% on year as per SPOA report. Until April, country crushed about 67.8 lt of soybean compared to 60.5 lt last year. In the 3rd advance estimates, government increased production forecast of soybean to 137.43 lt (Vs 109.33). USDA forecast output at 109 lt in 2019/20, down 5% compared to last year.

Outlook

Soybean futures expected to trade sideways due to expectation of improving sowing progress in central India due to fast progress of monsoon rains. Moreover increasing import duty for edible oil will support oilseed prices. However, declining meal exports may put extra pressure on Oilseeds as the sowing season progressing.

