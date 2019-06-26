App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 10:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, NCDEX Jul Soybean edged higher on Tuesday due to technical bounce on expectation of picking up in sowing in central India as monsoon rains approaching fast.


Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Jul Soybean edged higher on Tuesday due to technical bounce on expectation of picking up in sowing in central India as monsoon rains approaching fast. The prices have been under pressure due to expectation of higher planting and sufficient stocks in the physical market. Moreover, slow down in soymeal exports is also a worry. As per SEA, country export only export 40,000 tonnes of soy meal in May down 41.4% y/y. Moreover, for Apr-May period, India shipped out about 58,470 tonnes of soybean meal down 59% compared to last year.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways due to advancement of monsoon rains in Central India. Moreover increasing edible oil imports and declining meal exports may put extra pressure on Oilseeds as the sowing season progressing.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 10:25 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.