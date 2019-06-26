Soybean prices are expected to trade sideways today: Angel Commodities

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean

NCDEX Jul Soybean edged higher on Tuesday due to technical bounce on expectation of picking up in sowing in central India as monsoon rains approaching fast. The prices have been under pressure due to expectation of higher planting and sufficient stocks in the physical market. Moreover, slow down in soymeal exports is also a worry. As per SEA, country export only export 40,000 tonnes of soy meal in May down 41.4% y/y. Moreover, for Apr-May period, India shipped out about 58,470 tonnes of soybean meal down 59% compared to last year.

Outlook

Soybean futures expected to trade sideways due to advancement of monsoon rains in Central India. Moreover increasing edible oil imports and declining meal exports may put extra pressure on Oilseeds as the sowing season progressing.

