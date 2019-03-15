App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to lower: Angel Commodities

According to Angel Commodities, Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to lower due to steady demand and higher availability in the physical market.

Whatsapp

Angel Commodities' report on Soybean


NCDEX Apr Soybean future corrected on Thursday due to ample supplies and lower soy meal exports figures. In its latest press release by SOPA, soybean arrivals for the Oct-Feb period in the current crop year pegged at 73 lakh tonnes (lt), up by 24.9% on year. As per SEA, soy meal exports were provisionally reported at 69,428 tonnes, down 6% on year compared to 73,800 tonnes. Moreover, January exports are revised lower to 86,300 tonnes from over 2.1 lt expected in the last month release. In the second advance estimates for 2018-19, govt pegged 2018-19 production at 136.9 lt, up 24.7% on year. However, SOPA expects availably of soybean for crushing, direct use and exports in 2018/19 to be about 102 lt as against 86 lt lat year.


CBOT Soybean futures rose a little due to some improved exports figures by USDA but uncertainty over trade deal with China is still pressuring prices. Weekly export Sales report showed 1.912 MMT of old crop soybean in the week that ended on March 7, was just above the top end of trade estimates and 50.6% larger than the same week in 2018. CONAB revised their 18/19 soybean crop projection to 113.459 mt, down 1.884 mt from their previous number. The USDA raised its forecast of global 2018/19 soy ending stocks to 107.17 mt, from 106.72 mt last month. Safras & Mercado estimates the Brazil soybean harvest was 52.1% complete as of March 8, compared to the 46.4% average.


Outlook


Soybean futures expected to trade sideways to lower due to steady demand and higher availability in the physical market. Moreover, slower exports for soymeal from India are also pressurizing prices.


For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Angel Commodities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Soybean

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BPSC 2019 Result for Assistant Engineer for Civil, Mechanical Branch O ...

#AskJumboOnCN - Kumble Answers Your Questions

The Gunman in New Zealand Livestreamed His Killing Spree, And Facebook ...

I Feel I Need to Mature and Not Talk Nonsense, Says Kapil Sharma

Tesla Model Y Compact SUV Unveiled, Gets an All-Electric Mileage of 48 ...

'Weak' Caste Identity, OBC Rebels: Will Cong's Hardik Gamble Pay Off A ...

One Direction Member Louis Tomlinson's 18-Year-Old Sister Felicite Die ...

Google Maps Rolling Out Feature to Report Accidents, Speed Traps: Here ...

World Sleep Day: Sleeplessness Costs the World More Than a Trillion Do ...

Fadnavis and Uddhav to begin joint poll meetings from today

Can N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP overcome anti-incumbency?

New Zealand police hunt "active shooter" after gunman opens fire at mo ...

Congress to announce Bihar Grand Alliance candidates on Sunday

Pakistan will have better ties with India after polls, says Imran Khan

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open positive led by banks, HDFC B ...

Prakash Gaba on March 15: Buy ITC, NBCC, & United Spirits; sell Jet Ai ...

JPMorgan says it expects more more stability in global economy

Rupee extends gaining streak, opens higher at 69.33 a dollar

China snubs world, protects JeM chief Masood Azhar: The story of 3 kin ...

Priyanka Gandhi meets Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad: A few theori ...

New Zealand mosque shooting: Nine dead in shooting at Christchurch's M ...

Photograph movie review: Ritesh Batra’s dramedy fails to replicate T ...

Sarnath Banerjee on subverting 'truth-manufacturing industries' with f ...

Best phones under Rs 20,000 (March 2019): Poco F1, Redmi Note 7 Pro to ...

Clean Kumbh, dirty Ganga: River's transformation during Mela was 'even ...

Bailout package for debt-ridden BSNL: Keeping Air India and public sec ...

Europa League: Arsenal overcome first-leg deficit to see off Rennes; C ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor plays a perfect boyfriend at ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Star brings in her 26th birthday with beau ...

Ayushmann Khurrana in legal trouble, accused of plagiarising Bala stor ...

Photograph Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra's film ...

Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: Kalank and Brahmastra will get you apprecia ...

Actor Priya Bapat reveals why she turned down Chak De! India with Shah ...

Bulleya from RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter) marks Rabbi Shergill's return to ...

Masaba Gupta refrains from exerting her rights for alimony, as she hea ...

Avengers Endgame trailer: Iron Man lands on earth, Thor ‘likes’ Ca ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.