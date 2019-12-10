South Indian Bank share price declines on rating revision

South Indian Bank share price shed more than 1 percent in the morning trade on December 10 after India Ratings and Research revised the company’s rating.

India Ratings gave IND A+ rating with a negative outlook on the company's Lower Tier II bonds and Tier II bonds (Basel III compliant) of Rs 1,490 crore.

The rating revision reflects a higher proportion of stressed assets to net worth, subdued profitability along with lower provision coverage compared to peer banks, thereby increasing the importance of raising tier 1 capital in the medium term.

At 1118 hours, South Indian Bank was quoting at Rs 10.62, down Rs 0.14, or 1.30 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high of Rs 18.55 on April 8, 2019 and 52-week low of Rs 8.50 on October 15, 2019.