South Indian Bank share price declines on rating revision

South Indian Bank share price shed more than 1 percent in the morning trade on December 10 after India Ratings and Research revised the company’s rating.
India Ratings gave IND A+ rating with a negative outlook on the company's Lower Tier II bonds and Tier II bonds (Basel III compliant) of Rs 1,490 crore.
The rating revision reflects a higher proportion of stressed assets to net worth, subdued profitability along with lower provision coverage compared to peer banks, thereby increasing the importance of raising tier 1 capital in the medium term.
At 1118 hours, South Indian Bank was quoting at Rs 10.62, down Rs 0.14, or 1.30 percent, on the BSE.
It is trading 42.37 percent below its 52-week high and 25.76 percent above its 52-week low.