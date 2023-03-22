 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Software shares gain 2% on $160-mn contract with US retailer

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Company signed its largest-ever contract with a total contract value (TCV) of USD 160 million for ten years with a US-based consumer retail company.

Sonata Software

The Sonata Software share price rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 22 after the company signed its biggest-ever contract worth $160 million for 10 years with a US-based consumer retailer.

Sonata Software will be managing end-to-end IT modernisation and transformation for the client.

Earlier this month, the company's wholly owned subsidiary Sonata Software North America Inc (SSNA) completed the acquisition of Quant Systems Inc and its subsidiaries.