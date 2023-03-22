Sonata Software shares gain 2% on $160-mn contract with US retailer

Sonata Software

The Sonata Software share price rose 2 percent in the early trade on March 22 after the company signed its biggest-ever contract worth $160 million for 10 years with a US-based consumer retailer.

Sonata Software will be managing end-to-end IT modernisation and transformation for the client.

Earlier this month, the company's wholly owned subsidiary Sonata Software North America Inc (SSNA) completed the acquisition of Quant Systems Inc and its subsidiaries.

The subsidiary had signed a definitive agreement to purchase a Texas-based IT services corporation on February 22 with an upfront payment of $65 million.

At 9:16am, Sonata Software was quoting at Rs 819.45, up Rs 17, or 2.12 percent, on the BSE.