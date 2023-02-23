 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sonata Software share price rises 3% on acquisition of Texas-based IT company

Feb 23, 2023 / 09:24 AM IST

The acquisition is in cash deal and expected to be closed within 30 days subject to completion of customary closing conditions.

Sonata Software share price rose over 3 percent in the early trade on February 23 after its wholly owned subsidiary Sonata Software North America Inc signed a definitive agreement to purchase Quant Systems Inc.

Sonata Software to make an upfront payment of $65 million and $95 million achievement-based payment over the next two years. However, certain additional payments on achievement of additional targets, company said in its release. This acquisition is in line with Sonata’s strategy to accelerate the growth curve and build scale, it added.

Quant Systems Inc, a Texas-based IT services corporation, is an enterprise data analytics and cloud modernisation service provider.

The corporation has deep domain expertise in banking and financial services, healthcare and life sciences, and consumer / retail serving Fortune 500 clients.