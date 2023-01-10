 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sona BLW gains on acquisition of Serbian sensor design firm

Moneycontrol News
Jan 10, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Analysts see a big growth opportunity in autonomous driving

Share price of Sona BLW opened higher on January 10 on the acquisition of Serbian company Novelic, a sensor design and software applications firm. Analysts see the deal as a growth opportunity in autonomous driving, and expect an upside of 27-44 percent.

The deal helped improve sentiment around the stock which has corrected by nearly 43 percent over the last year. It closed at Rs 422 on Monday and opened 5 percent higher today.

On January 9, the Indian auto-component maker announced that it would buy 54 percent stake in Novelic for €40.5 million (around Rs 356 crore) to enter the advanced-driver assistance systems sensor market.

Novelic is a leading provider of mmWave radar sensors, perception solutions and full-stack embedded systems.

Brokerage Nomura, which has a 'buy' rating on Sona BLW and a target price of Rs 609, noted that the acquisition will add a new growth dimension for the auto-ancillary major. According to the analysts, it marks Sona's entry into sensors and software segment.

They added that the Serbian company’s short-wave radar tech is best suited to solve autonomous needs and that the technology itself is less expensive than LIDAR (light detection and ranging) and is more accurate than a camera. Radar tech helps autonomous vehicles to get a sense of its surroundings and thus help in navigation.