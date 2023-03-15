 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sona BLW: Despite Blackstone’s exit, analysts see 25-35% upside in the stock

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Promoter entity Blackstone sold its 20.5 percent stake in the differential- and motor-maker

Sona BLW has fallen 1.58 percent in today’s opening after Blackstone exited the stock, selling its 20.5 percent stake.

Despite this negative development, brokerages continue to be bullish on the stock, some even expecting more than a 35 percent upside to this expensive stock.

Meanwhile, the stock could see weight adjustment on FTSE indices on March 17 and analysts estimate that this could mean an additional inflow of $25 million.

