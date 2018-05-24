App
May 24, 2018 02:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somany Ceramics touches 52-week low on weak Q4 numbers

Share price of Somany Ceramics touched 52-week low of Rs 506.30, losing 7 percent intraday Thursday on the back of weak set of numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company's Q4 net profit was down 7 percent at Rs 23.5 crore against Rs 25.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue was down 5 percent at Rs 526.7 crore versus Rs 553.6 crore.

The operating profit or EBITDA was down 4.7 percent at Rs 46.6 crore and margin was at 8.9 percent.

The company has registered one-time loss at Rs 1.9 crore against Rs 4.1 crore.

The board has recommended payment of dividend at 135 percent i.e. Rs 2.70 per equity share of Rs 2 each, for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

The 50th annual general meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on August 30, 2018.

At 14:28 hrs Somany Ceramics was quoting at Rs 519.55, down Rs 25.95, or 4.76 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

