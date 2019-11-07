App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Nov 07, 2019 12:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somany Ceramics share price rises 9% on robust Q2 numbers

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) was up 68.2 percent at Rs 44.7 crore, while EBITDA margin was up 280 bps at 10.6 percent.

Shares of Somany Ceramics rose 9 percent intraday on November 7 after the company posted robust numbers in the quarter ended September 2019.

The company has reported 41.7 percent YoY jump in its Q2 profit to Rs 6.5 crore versus Rs 4.6 crore, while revenue was up 7.9 percent at Rs 422.2 crore versus Rs 391.4 crore.

The profit included a one-time loss at Rs 26.8 crore.



At 1217 hrs, Somany Ceramics was quoting at Rs 187.85, up Rs 8.55, or 4.77 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 472 and 52-week low Rs 174.50 on 08 April, 2019 and 09 October, 2019, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 60.18 percent below its 52-week high and 7.71 percent above its 52-week low.

First Published on Nov 7, 2019 12:56 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

