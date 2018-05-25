Som Distilleries gains 5% on commencing operations in West Bengal

Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 5.3 percent intraday Friday on commencing operations in West Bengal.

The company has commenced sales operations in the state of West Bengal, company said in press release.

The company had reported net profit of Rs 6.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2018 as against Rs 2.55 crore in a year ago period.

At 11:29 hrs Som Distilleries and Breweries was quoting at Rs 265.25, up Rs 10.85, or 4.26 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil