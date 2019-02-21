App
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Som Distilleries gains 13% as board to consider allotment of equity shares

The board meeting will be held on March 2, 2019 to consider allotment of 12,88,906 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon conversion of equal number of convertible warrants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shares of Som Distilleries and Breweries gained 13 percent intraday Thursday as company to consider equity shares allotment on conversion of warrants.

It has touched a 52-week low of Rs 117.50 during intraday trade.

The board meeting will be held on March 2, 2019 to consider allotment of 12,88,906 equity shares of Rs 10 each upon conversion of equal number of convertible warrants issued to the promoters at a price of Rs 271.55 per share.

At 14:24 hrs Som Distilleries and Breweries was quoting at Rs 137.50, up Rs 11.70, or 9.30 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

