Som Distilleries gains nearly 5% on commencing trials at Odisha plant

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 275.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 58.42 on 07 June, 2023 and 21 June, 2022, respectively.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Som Distilleries and Breweries share price rose nearly 5 percent in the afternoon trade on June 19 after the company said it had commenced trial production at its Odisha plant.

Som Distilleries and Breweries commenced production trial with enhanced capacity. "This marks an exciting milestone for our company as we expand our product offerings and increase our production capabilities. The commercial production is expected by early next month," the company said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Early this month, the company announced that its flagship, Hunter, emerged as the number one strong beer brand Delhi in May.

The market share in Karnataka witnesses phenomenal growth, reaching a historic 20.1 percent during the month.

In the quarter ended March 2023, the company reported a 148 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 15.87 crore from Rs 6.39 crore in the year-ago period.

At 1.39 pm, Som Distilleries and Breweries was quoting at Rs 252.50, up Rs 6.65, or 2.70 percent.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 275.90 on June 7, 2023 and a 52-week low of Rs 58.42 on June 21, 2022, respectively. It is trading 8.48 percent below its 52-week high and 332.21 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.