On March 28, 2018 Societe Generale sold 26,28,000 shares of Jain Irrigation at Rs 106.44 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Jain Irrigation Systems ended at Rs 106.45, down Rs 2.30, or 2.11 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 150.40 and 52-week low Rs 82.60 on 29 January, 2018 and 24 May, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.22 percent below its 52-week high and 28.87 percent above its 52-week low.