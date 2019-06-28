Societe Generale buys 22.20 lakh shares of IVRCL

On October 09, 2012 Societe Generale bought 2,220,000 shares of IVRCL at Rs 46.20 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 46.60, up Rs 1.15, or 2.53%. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 47.95 and an intraday low of Rs 45.50.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 3.12 per share. (Jun, 2012). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 14.94. The latest book value of the company is Rs 65.71 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.71. The dividend yield of the company was 1.29%.