App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 28, 2019 06:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Societe Generale buys 22.20 lakh shares of IVRCL

On October 09, 2012 Societe Generale bought 2,220,000 shares of IVRCL at Rs 46.20 on the NSE. In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 46.60, up Rs 1.15, or 2.53%.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

On October 09, 2012 Societe Generale bought 2,220,000 shares of IVRCL at Rs 46.20 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed at Rs 46.60, up Rs 1.15, or 2.53%. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 47.95 and an intraday low of Rs 45.50.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 3.12 per share. (Jun, 2012). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 14.94. The latest book value of the company is Rs 65.71 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 0.71. The dividend yield of the company was 1.29%.

Client Deal Type Qty Deal Price
ASIAN SATELLITE BROADCAST PVT LTD SELL 1 46.22
BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE BUY 1,588,000 46.4
MERILL LYNCH CAPITAL MARKETS ESPANA S.A. SV SELL 600,000 45.91
MERILL LYNCH CAPITAL MARKETS ESPANA S.A. SV BUY 2,000,000 47.09
MERRILL LYNCH CAPITAL MARKET ESPANA SA SV BUY 2,908,000 47.45
PASHUPATI CAPITAL SERVICES PVT. LTD. SELL 1,869,517 46.7
PASHUPATI CAPITAL SERVICES PVT. LTD. BUY 160,517 46.62
SOCIETE GENERALE BUY 2,220,000 46.2



India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Oct 10, 2012 08:07 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #IVRCL #Societe Generale

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.