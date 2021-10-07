Sobha hits 52-week high on best-ever sales volume in September quarter

live bse live

Sobha has touched a 52-week high of Rs 852.25, gaining 12 percent in the early trade on October 7 after the company reported best-ever sales volume in the quarter ended September 2021.

During the quarter, Sobha has achieved best-ever sales volume at sustainable price realisation, the company said in its press release.

This was primarily driven by good sale numbers achieved in Bengaluru, Gurugram, Pune and GIFT CITY. The Kerala region has shown improved sales performance as compared to Q122, it added.

The company's total new sales grew by 50.6% to 13.48 lakh square feet in Q2FY22 against 8.9 lakh square feet in Q2FY21.

The total sales value increased 50.9% to Rs 1,030.2 crore from Rs 689.9 crore in the same period.

The company achieved best ever first half total sales volume and sale value of 2,244,403 square feet and Rs 17.13 billion respectively.

At 09:18 hrs Sobha was quoting at Rs 831.50, up Rs 73.00, or 9.62 percent on the BSE.