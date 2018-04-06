Sobha spikes 11% on strong sales growth in March quarter and FY18

Sobha share price rallied as much as 11 percent in morning Friday after reporting strong sales growth for the quarter ended March 2018 and financial year 2017-18.

"Operational performance for the fourth quarter and for the financial year 2017-18 has been the best ever in value terms, with growth across regions and product categories," the company said.

The Bangalore-based real estate company has registered new sales volume of 3.63 million square feet for the year 2017-18.

Total value of the sales stood at around Rs 2,861 crore at an average price realisation of around Rs 7,892 per square feet at the close of financial year 2017-18, of which Sobha's share of sales value was at around Rs 2,422 crore, at an average price realisation of Rs 6,680 per square feet.

Sobha said annual sales volume and values were up by 21 percent and 42 percent, respectively.

For the fourth quarter (January-March), the company has achieved new sales volume of 1.02 million square feet, which was total valued at Rs 812 crore at an average price realisation of Rs 7,993 per square feet.

Sobha's share of sales value was at Rs 656 crore, at an average price realisation of Rs 6,457 per square feet.

Quarterly sales volume and values were up by 40 percent and 31 percent respectively as compared to corresponding quarter of last year and were up by 9 percent and 7.5 percent as compared to preceding quarter, the realty company said.

Its core market, Bangalore has registered highest ever sales performance both in volume and value terms for FY18. In Q4, it had launched two projects namely, 'Sobha Forest Edge', in Bangalore and 'Sobha Gardenia', in Chennai, measuring total saleable area of 0.63 million square feet.

At 09:35 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 553.45, up Rs 45.35, or 8.93 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.