Sobha shares rally 4% on record Rs 1,463-cr sales, but regulatory concerns linger

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

Nuvama Institutional Equities has a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 646

Overall sales value for Sobha in Q4 FY23 increased 3 percent QoQ and 32 percent YoY

Shares of real estate developer Sobha opened over 4 percent higher on April 10 after the company said that it has achieved its highest-ever quarterly sales value at Rs 1,463 crore, up 3 percent from the last quarter and 32 percent over the last year.

This comes just weeks after Income Tax department sleuths raided the company’s offices in Bengaluru and Chennai.

At 9:30 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 465 on the NSE, higher by over 3 percent. It is currently trading 13 percent higher than its 52-week low level hit on March 29.

