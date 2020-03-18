Sobha share price rises 9% as Morgan Stanley maintains overweight

Sobha share price rose over 9 percent in early trade on March 18 after Morgan Stanley maintained overweight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 613 per share.

Research house believes that the share price will rise in absolute terms over the next 60 days as the valuation is looking attractive at current levels.

The operational performance is steady in terms of pre-sales velocity and it is having a strong order book of Rs 2,200 crore/10.51 msf for contractual business, it added.

At 09:28 hrs Sobha was quoting at Rs 210.65, up Rs 12.70, or 6.42 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 587.95 and 52-week low Rs 194.90 on 16 July, 2019 and 17 March, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 64.2 percent below its 52-week high and 8 percent above its 52-week low.